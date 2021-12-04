Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Biden AVOIDS a government shutdown by signing bill funding the government until February 18 despite Republicans trying to block it over his vaccine mandates
    President Joe Biden signed legislation funding the federal government until mid-February, the White House said on Friday, avoiding a shutdown after some Republicans threatened a standoff over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Your Content has learned.

    Funding the government isn’t a great achievement it’s a bare minimum of what we need to get done,’ said President Biden on Friday.

    He signed legislation funding the federal government until Feb 18.

    The Senate voted 69 to 28 to keep the government open on Thursday night.

    The deal hatched in the Senate allowed for a vote on a single amendment, the Lee-Marshall amendment, which would defund Biden’s vaccine mandate.

    The amendment vote failed, with 48 Republicans voting to defund the vaccine mandate and 50 voting against it ,’according to CNN.

