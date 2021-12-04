Covid has made food taste like SEWAGE for one woman in her 20s while another can’t shower because hot water smells like ROTTING MEAT How virus sparks rare condition that alters taste and smell

Two women who are battling symptoms of long Covid have opened up about how the condition has completely changed their lives with one revealing that it causes all food to taste like ‘sewage and garbage’ while the other says she can’t shower because the water smells like ‘rotting meat’ to her, Your Content has learned.

‘Long Covid’, a mysterious condition where someone feels symptoms of Covid long after recovery, has severely altered the lives of two women.

Natalia Cano, from New Jersey, caught coronavirus in January 2021 while working in a food store, and it completely changed her sense of taste and smell.

A few weeks after she recovered, she noticed that things that used to taste good started to taste like ‘garbage,’ ‘gasoline,’ or ‘mold’ a condition called parosmia.

Food became so disgusting to Natalia, that she said she developed an eating disorder and would throw up any time she tried to eat.

Now, more than 10 months after she had COVID-19, she said she is still suffering from the condition, and she doesn’t know if it’s ever going to get better.

She broke down in tears as she opened up about it on TikTok, and the video quickly went viral gaining millions of views in a matter of days.

Katrina Haydon, 24, of Washington D.C., says that she has trouble showering and brushing her teeth due to parosmia ,’according to CBS19.

