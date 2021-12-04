Denver cop is fired for refusing to give medical treatment to 18 year old who had been shot at apartment complex parking lot

The Denver Police Department has fired one of its officers after he failed to give medical assistance to a dying 18-year-old in what was termed a ‘callous lack of humanity’, Your Content has learned.

JaLonte Jones, 18, was found lying in the road in the south east of Denver on September 7, 2020.

The responding officer, Dewayne Rodgers, called an ambulance but did not attempt to render medical assistance.

Jones was begging for help, telling Rodgers ‘I’m dying’ but Rodgers repeatedly asked Jones his name, where he lived, and who shot him instead.

Jones died in hospital, and the man accused of shooting him was arrested and charged, and sentenced in October this year to 10 years in prison for assault.

Rodgers told investigators that he did not have his police issue tourniquet on him, as has been standard for Denver police since 2014.

He also said he was worried about causing more harm than good, and did not have his latex gloves on him.

But the Denver police force fired him on November 22, finding that he had shown a lack of humanity.

Rodgers, a 16 year veteran of the force, was also fired for refusing to prove a COVID-19 vaccination.

Jones’s mother said that she felt her son’s life could have been saved, asking: ‘Did you just not care enough?’,’according to The Denver Post.

