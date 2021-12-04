Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Embattled anchor Chris Cuomo ‘terminated’ by CNN ‘effective immediately’
    By Your Content Staff
    Embattled anchor Chris Cuomo has been ‘terminated’ by CNN ‘effective immediately,’ the network announced in a statement Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    CNN said in the statement: ‘Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.’

