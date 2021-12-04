Florida bartender, 20, obsessed with 29 year old South Beach restaurant coworker ‘waited at her home and stabbed her to death with a kitchen knife before stabbing himself’ after she refused his advances

A Florida man who became obsessed with a female co-worker at a Florida restaurant is accused of her murder after she was found stabbed to death outside her home, Your Content has learned.

Delfina Pan refused to date Agustin Lucas Mariani, so he allegedly fatally stabbed her to death before stabbing himself on Monday night.

Pan, 29, worked with Mariani, 20, at the Kansas Bar & Grill Restaurant on Lincoln Road in South Beach, Florida.

Detectives said he waited for her outside of her apartment building.

Pan was talking to a neighbor when Mariani used a knife from the restaurant to stab her before taking off his shirt and then stabbing himself in the chest.

Mariani is currently in hospital but faces a charge of second degree murder,’according to Times News Networks.

