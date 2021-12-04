Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN’s internal review is ‘insufficient’ as ratings in the suspended host’s 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN’s internal investigation into the anchor’s support for his beleaguered brother while the network has seen ratings soar since their star talking head was suspended, Your Content has learned.

Shelley Ross in September accused Chris Cuomo of grabbing her buttocks at a bar in 2005, when they both worked at ABC News.

On Friday Ross spoke out about Cuomo’s indefinite suspension from CNN, announced on Tuesday.

The news anchor was suspended after it emerged the day before that he had provided far more support to his brother’s team than he admitted.

His brother Andrew, the former governor of New York, was fighting allegations from 12 women of sexual harassment, and Chris plotted to save his career.

Chris admitted helping Andrew, but was not forthcoming about the full extent of his assistance.

Ross said that CNN needed an independent investigation into the whole saga, as had been done at CBS in 2005 when Dan Rather reported on forged documents.

Initial ratings showed that Cuomo's show, at 9pm on a weekday, performed better without him, and with Anderson Cooper hosting.

