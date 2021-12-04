Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says charges against the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley are ‘unprecedented’ but ‘absolutely called for’

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the charges against the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were ‘unprecedented’ but ‘absolutely called for’, Your Content has learned.

McCabe told Ana Cabrera that he was stunned by prosecutor Karen McDonald’s involuntary manslaughter charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley.

McCabe said after listening to the ‘mountain of evidence’ laid out by McDonald, he thinks prosecutors will have a strong case.

McCabe stood behind prosecutors’ charges against the Crumbleys and said he thinks this case will shine a light on school shootings.

Hours after the charges were announced James and Jennifer Crumbley went on the run from police.

Ethan, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for the shooting on Tuesday ,’according to Opera News.

