Fugitive parents of Michigan shooter Ethan Crumbley are ARRESTED less than a mile from Canadian border after leading authorities on massive manhunt

The fugitive parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley have been taken into custody after leading authorities on a large-scale manhunt, Your Content has learned.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan school shooter, were arrested early Saturday in Detroit.

- Advertisement -

Couple led authorities on a massive manhunt with a $10,000 reward offered by the US Marshals.

Tipster led police to their abandoned car on the east side of Detroit, where they were found in a building.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them Friday.

They each face a maximum of up to 15 years in prison if convicted and are being sought by law enforcement.

- Advertisement -

In Michigan, involuntary manslaughter charge refers to contributing to a situation where death is likely.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun police say his son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, used to kill four on Tuesday.

Social media posts indicate the 9mm Sig Sauer was a Christmas gift from the parents to the teen.

Days before shooting, Jennifer warned son ‘learn not to get caught’ after he researched gun ammo at school.

She also posted a photo of the gun to social media ‘Mom & son day testing out his new Xmas present’.

Ethan was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit killed four students and wounded seven others ,’according to Forbes.

__

with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]