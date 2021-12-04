High school student, 15, is arrested for making threat to shoot up his school in the same county where Ethan Crumbley killed four just days earlier

A high school student in the same Michigan county where four students were killed in a school shooting this week has been arrested and charged with threatening to shoot up his own school, Your Content has learned.

Boy, 15, was arrested on Thursday in Lake Orion for making a terroristic threat.

He attends a school just seven miles from scene of Tuesday’s school shooting.

Police say the junior said he ‘would shoot up the school of he could get a gun’.

More than 60 schools in Michigan were closed Friday due to copycat threats,’according to The New York Times.

