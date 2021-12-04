Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Houston police say cash and checks found by plumber in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church ARE connected to 2014 heist when $600,000 went missing
    Authorities in Houston confirmed Saturday that a series of checks and cash found by a plumber in the wall of megachurch pastor Joel Osteen’s church are connected to a 2014 heist when $600,000 went missing, Your Content has learned.

    AThe Houston PD posted a statement today regarding the investigation, launched after a plumber who worked at the church and called into a Houston radio show.

    The revelation comes seven years after about $600,000 in donations was stolen and hadn’t been recovered.

    Police said that they were called to the church for report of property discovered in the building on November 10 at about 2:30pm.

    They claimed church members told them during a renovation project, the money was found inside a wall.

    They confirmed that the money is connected to the 2014 heist and added the investigation is ongoing,’according to NBC2.

