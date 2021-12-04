Saturday, December 4, 2021
    ‘Huge explosion’ heard near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility as regime claims it was ‘testing its air defences’ in exercise
    A ‘huge explosion’ heard near a nuclear facility in Iran on Saturday was part of a military exercise, the regime has confirmed , Your Content has learned.

    Bright light being seen in the sky near the Natanz facility in the Badroud region.

    Regime confirmed blast was part of a missile test for Iran’s air defense system.

    It comes as talks over returning to nuclear deal continue to be held in Vienna,’according to The Sun.

