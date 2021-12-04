Saturday, December 4, 2021
    ‘Joe is a one trick pony’ Trump tears into Biden for only caring about ‘getting vaccines’ after jobs report fell 330,000 short of expectations and with smash and grab raids sweeping the country
    Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor as a ‘one trick pony,’ after the Biden administration said employers had added just 210,000 jobs in November, Your Content has learned.

    Former President Trump blasted Joe Biden as a ‘one trick pony’ on Friday.

    It came after his administration said employers added just 210,000 jobs in November.

    That was well below the estimated half a million that economists had predicted.

    It’s a sign that companies are still cautious as the pandemic drags on.

    President Joe Biden welcomed the numbers as ‘incredible news’,’according to The Daily mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

