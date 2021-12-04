Saturday, December 4, 2021
Saturday, December 4, 2021
More

    Looters target California marijuana dispensaries Thieves steal $5 MILLION of products from 15 cannabis shops in the San Francisco Bay Area in a single month and one business owner insists it was ‘safer to sell on the streets illegally’
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Cannabis shops across the San Francisco Bay Area have been thrown into dire straits as gangs of thieves broke into more than 15 shops throughout November during the series of ‘smash and grab’ robberies plaguing California, Your Content has learned.

    More than 15 cannabis shops in Oakland were robbed last month, with gangs of thieves firing 175 shots and stealing about $5 million worth of products.

    - Advertisement -

    Business owners say they were targeted because thieves believe they have a lot of cash on hand, but the shops are actually struggling to survive.

    One store owner said he knows 25 shops that were hit, including his own, and that only half of them would be able to reopen.

    The robberies were part of a series of ‘smash-and-grab’ thefts happening across California and concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles,’according to The Washington Examiner.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.