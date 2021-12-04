Man who shot dead 10 people at King Soopers supermarket in Colorado is found incompetent to stand trial

A judge ruled that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution, Your Content has learned.

A judge ruled Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is mentally incompetent to stand trial for killing 10 people in March at the King Soopers supermarket, in Boulder.

The ruling came after four doctors agreed that Alissa was not mentally competent to be in court and that his condition had worsened while in prison.

Alissa was ordered to be treated at a mental hospital to see if he could recover.

He is due back in court on March 15 2022, nearly a year after the deadly shooting, to be reevaluated to see if he could face trial.

‘He’s incompetent to stand trial, but on the day he did all of this he was pretty dang competent,’ a family member of one of the victims said,’according to CBS News.

