Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Mark Cuban buys entire 77 acre ghost town of Mustang, Texas for $2 million as a ‘favor for a friend’ who struggled for years to sell it There’s nothing but a boarded up strip club that was once the scene of a grisly murder and resident alligator in a pond
    By Your Content Staff
    Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, has ponied up $2 million to buy a once bustling Texas town that gained infamy for a grisly murder at its strip club and now has a lone alligator living among a population of fewer than two dozen , Your Content has learned.

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban now the owns the town of Mustang, Texas.

    It’s located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana about an hour south of Dallas.

    Shark Tank entrepreneur and billionaire purchased the town for about $2 million.

    The 77 acre town is located about 55 miles south of Dallas.

    According to the town’s census records report it has a population of 23.

    Cuban said he purchased the town because a friend needed to sell it, but said he is unsure what he is going to do with it.

    The town is home to a building for the Mustang Volunteer Fire Department and an old strip club that is in disrepair,’according to The daily Advent.

