Mark Cuban buys entire 77 acre ghost town of Mustang, Texas for $2 million as a ‘favor for a friend’ who struggled for years to sell it There’s nothing but a boarded up strip club that was once the scene of a grisly murder and resident alligator in a pond

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, has ponied up $2 million to buy a once bustling Texas town that gained infamy for a grisly murder at its strip club and now has a lone alligator living among a population of fewer than two dozen , Your Content has learned.
It’s located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana about an hour south of Dallas.
Shark Tank entrepreneur and billionaire purchased the town for about $2 million.
The 77 acre town is located about 55 miles south of Dallas.
According to the town’s census records report it has a population of 23.
Cuban said he purchased the town because a friend needed to sell it, but said he is unsure what he is going to do with it.
The town is home to a building for the Mustang Volunteer Fire Department and an old strip club that is in disrepair,’according to The daily Advent.
