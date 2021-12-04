Mark Cuban buys entire 77 acre ghost town of Mustang, Texas for $2 million as a ‘favor for a friend’ who struggled for years to sell it There’s nothing but a boarded up strip club that was once the scene of a grisly murder and resident alligator in a pond

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, has ponied up $2 million to buy a once bustling Texas town that gained infamy for a grisly murder at its strip club and now has a lone alligator living among a population of fewer than two dozen , Your Content has learned.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban now the owns the town of Mustang, Texas.

- Advertisement -

It’s located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana about an hour south of Dallas.

Shark Tank entrepreneur and billionaire purchased the town for about $2 million.

The 77 acre town is located about 55 miles south of Dallas.

According to the town’s census records report it has a population of 23.

- Advertisement -

Cuban said he purchased the town because a friend needed to sell it, but said he is unsure what he is going to do with it.

The town is home to a building for the Mustang Volunteer Fire Department and an old strip club that is in disrepair,’according to The daily Advent.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]