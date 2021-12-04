Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Maryland homeowner who tried to get rid of a snake infestation by smoking out the reptiles sets off massive blaze and burns down $1.8M house
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A boneheaded Maryland homeowner who tried to rid the $1.8 million house of a snake infestation by smoking out the reptiles set his million property ablaze, leaving a charred shell, Your Content has learned.

    A Maryland homeowner tried to rid the house of a snake infestation by smoking the serpents out, but ended up setting off a massive fire by accident.

    The fire required 75 firefighters from Dickerson and neighboring towns to battle the blaze at around 10 pm.

    By the time authorities arrived, the multi-story home had its roof and structure collapse, while showing heavy amounts of flames.

    To make matters worse, MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said there was no fire hydrants near the home, which has a nearly mile long driveway.

    No one was injured in the fire, which was deemed accidental.

    The status of the snake infestation remains ‘undetermined,’ said Piringer,’according to ABC7.

    __

