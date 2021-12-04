Meta launches tool to stop revenge porn from spreading on Facebook and Instagram – but users concerned of being victimized must submit a case of their images and videos to a hashing database”

Meta rolled out a new tool on Thursday that stops revenge porn from spreading on Facebook and Instagram, Your Content has learned.

The tool is a global website called StopNCII.org, which stands for ‘Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Images’.

People concerned their intimate images or videos have been posted or might be posted to Facebook or Instagram can create a case through the website.

Users go to the website, which opens the camera roll on their device and allows users to select photos and videos they wish to submit as the case.

Meta says the content is turned into a digital fingerprint, allowing them to identify or detect the explicit content and claims no human eyes see them ,’according to NBC News.

