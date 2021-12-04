NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio considers mandating BOOSTER shot for restaurants and concert venues as Omicron continues to spread

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is considering mandating COVID booster shots for restaurants and concert venues as the Omicron variant has spread to a variety of countries across the globe after emerging last month, Your Content has learned.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Governor Kathy Hochul both said they would consider tightening COVID vaccine mandates to allow entry to certain venues.

De Blasio said he is considering mandates that would require people looking to eat indoors or attend concerts to have two shots of the vaccine and the booster.

Currently, 81 percent of New York City adults are fully vaccinated, while 89 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

De Blasio said he is still worried about the Delta variant spreading in the winter months when New Yorkers are forced to be indoors.

Governor Hochul said she was also open to new mandates but wanted to wait until more was known about Omicron,’according to The NY daily News.

