Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Orthodox cleric shouts 'You are a HERETIC!' at Pope Francis before being pounced on by police and dragged away as pontiff visits Greece
    An elderly Greek Orthodox priest shouted ‘Pope, you are a heretic’ as Pope Francis was entering the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens today and was taken away by police, a reminder of the lingering distrust between the two divided churches, Your Content has learned.

    A Greek Orthodox priest called Pope Francis a ‘heretic’ as he arrived at the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens.

    Greek police quickly pounced on the elderly man as he yelled at the pope before leading him away.

    Pope Francis also warned that ‘easy answers’ of populism and authoritarianism threaten democracy in Europe.

    He used his speech to Greek political and cultural leaders today to warn about the threats facing Europe.

    The pope gave his address as he opened the second of his five day trip to Greece and Cyprus,’according to NY daily News.

    according to NY daily News.

