Parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, WEEP in court as they plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges and judge sets bail at $500K Couple were found hiding in a Detroit art studio less than a mile from Canadian border

The fugitive parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley broke down in court Saturday morning as their involuntary manslaughter charges were read aloud, and the judge set their bail at $500,000 each , Your Content has learned.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Michigan school shooter, broke down in court as their charges were read aloud Saturday morning.

They each pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and their bail was set at $500,000.

They each face a maximum of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Crumbleys were arrested early Saturday in Detroit near the Canadian border.

The parents were booked into Oakland County Jail, where they remained after their arraignment.

Their son, Ethan, 15, is being held at the same jail. He was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Tipster led police to their abandoned car on the east side of Detroit, where they were found in a building.

James Crumbley purchased the handgun police say his son used to kill four on Tuesday.

Social media posts indicate the 9mm Sig Sauer was a Christmas gift from the parents to the teen.

Days before shooting, Jennifer warned son ‘learn not to get caught’ after he researched gun ammo at school.

She also posted a photo of the gun to social media ‘Mom & son day testing out his new Xmas present’

Shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit killed four students and wounded seven others,’according to USA Today.

