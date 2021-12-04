Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Russian fighter jets escort American spy plane away from its borders over tense Black Sea amid new US intelligence claims that Putin plans to invade Ukraine in early 2022 with 175,000 troops
    Russia has claimed to have escorted a US spy plane away from its airspace amid a new US warning that Vladimir Putin intends to deploy 175,000 troops to invade Ukraine in early 2022, Your Content has learned.

    Report shows Russian fighter jets following American spy plane.

    Su-27 and Su 30 jets saw off RC 135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.

    The region has become increasingly tense due to nearby Russian military drills.

    US officials have warned that Vladimir Putin intends to deploy 175,000 troops to invade Ukraine in early 2022,’according to The Washington Post.

