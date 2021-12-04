Santa Fe DA says Alec Baldwin and others on the set of ‘Rust’ are not in the clear over the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins and charges could still be filed once the investigation is finished

The Santa Fe District Attorney investigating the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Western movie Rust said neither the actor nor anyone else who was on set is clear of potential criminal charges until the probe concludes, Your Content has learned.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said no one was free of criminal charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The DA’s comment comes after Alec Baldwin claimed he was unlikely to face charges after a gun went off in his hands on set, killing the cinematographer.

Carmack Altwies said any criminal charges would be filed once the investigation ends and that everyone on set had a duty to maintain a safe environment.

A teary Baldwin appeared on ABC on Thursday to discuss the incident, claiming he did not feel guilty because he supposedly never pulled the trigger.

He insisted those who prepped the gun told him it was empty and safe to use ,’according to The New York Times.

