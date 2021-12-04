Snapchat engineer and his wife ‘tried to save their baby who died first on remote California hiking trail before they were killed by hyperthermia and dehydration due to 100F heat, investigation finds

A British Snapchat engineer and his wife tried to save their baby daughter, who died of hyperthermia and probable dehydration, before they succumbed to high heat while on a remote California hiking trail hike last summer, according to a recent investigation , Your Content has learned.

A British Snapchat engineer and his wife tried to save their baby daughter, who died of hyperthermia and dehydration, before they died themselves.

- Advertisement -

John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead on a remote hiking trail in California in August.

A survival trainer said in an email to detectives that the young couple likely died while attempting to save their infant daughter.

‘Sadly, I believe they were caught off guard, and once they realized their situation, they died trying to save their child and each other,’ the trainer wrote.

The temperatures were 99-103 degrees on August 17, when they were found dead.

- Advertisement -

They were found with one empty 85oz bladder for water with them, and no other water containers or filtration systems.

Water nearby was confirmed to contain the naturally occurring toxin Anatoxin A, which can be fatal to animals but there was no evidence the family ingested it.

Their death had mystified police who quickly ruled out a number of causes of death including extreme heat, a lightning strike, and carbon monoxide,’according to WWC.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]