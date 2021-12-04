Saturday, December 4, 2021
    ‘Too little, too late’ 1,500 Mexico National Guard troops are officially deployed to Cancún area resorts after surge in drug cartel violence where two tourists, including California woman, were killed
    By Your Content Staff
    
    A battalion of about 1,500 members of the National Guard has started patrolling the resort town of Cancún in the wake of a surge in cartel violence where at least two tourists were killed after getting caught in the crossfire, Your Content has learned.

    Close to 1,500 members of Mexico’s National Guard started to patrol resorts in Cancún and nearby cities on Thursday to criminal organizations.

    The National Guard elite force was formed November 14, following the November 4 execution of two rival drug leaders outside a Puerto Morelos hotel.

    Two foreign tourists caught in the middle of a shootout between rival drug dealing gangs and were killed at a restaurant in Tulum on October 20,’according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

