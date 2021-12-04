Tristan Thompson ‘insisted personal trainer lover get an abortion’ and ‘offered her $75,000 in hush money’ after she became pregnant with his child while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian

Womanizing basketball star Tristan Thompson insisted his personal trainer lover get an abortion and offered her $75,000 in hush money after she became pregnant with his child while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian, court filings claim, Your Content has learned.

Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, 31, of Houston, Texas, according to a paternity lawsuit.

The NBA player’s alleged new baby mama is due to give birth to a baby boy on December 3 following their fling

Nichols has since moved to Los Angeles and is now suing the Sacramento Kings star for child support.

According to bombshell court papers obtained, the baby was conceived in a Houston hotel during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations in March.

At the time, the Canadian basketball star was still dating ex girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 37 the mother of his three year old daughter, True.

In his declaration to the court, Thompson insisted he and Nichols had sexual intercourse only twice during their encounter, and is demanding the case be moved to Texas instead of California.

Her lawyers dispute Thompson’s version of events, saying the affair began five months before his birthday and continued after ,’according to The Sun.

