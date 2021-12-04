Saturday, December 4, 2021
    Twitter’s new CEO pushes out head of engineering and chief design officer as he restructures the company after Jack Dorsey’s resignation
    Twitter’s new woke CEO has dumped the head of engineering and chief design officer as he restructures the company following Jack Dorsey’s resignation, Your Content has learned.

    Parag Agrawal took over as the $11b company and announced that he would be making some major changes to Twitter’s team for faster growth.

    Head of engineering Michael Montano and chief design officer Dantley Davis stepped down from their roles and will leave the company on December 31, 2021.

    The reshuffling will consolidate previously separate functions under three new divisions: Consumer, revenue and core tech.

    Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck and Nick Caldwell will take on the titles of ‘General Manager’ of their respective departments.

    Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 on the engineering team and spent the next decade working his way up the ranks.

    The former CTO drove many decisions at the company, developed targeted ads, decentralized technologies and improved Twitter’s overall infrastructure.

    Agrawal, worth $1.52m, will receive an annual salary of $1m, plus bonuses and stock units valued at $12.5m to make decisions and implement them faster,’according to The Washington Post.

