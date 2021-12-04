US intelligence says Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine early next year with up to 175,000 troops

Russia is planning a possible military offensive against Ukraine involving an estimated 175,000 troops that could begin as soon as early 2022, according to a report on Friday, Your Content has learned.

Intelligence documents prepared by U.S. officials and obtained by The Washington Post show military buildup along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Satellite images show battalions being moved into position and tanks and equipment arriving at strategic posts.

Ukraine estimates there are currently 94,000 troops near the border, but the U.S. believes the figure is closer to 70,000.

However, the U.S. believes Russia is preparing to rapidly raise levels to 175,000, and confuse observers by moving troops and equipment in and out.

On Thursday the U.S. Secretary of State met with his Russian counterpart, in Stockholm, and said he warned him against invading Ukraine.

Ukraine’s defense minister said he believes an invasion could happen as early as next month.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are expected to speak by video link in the coming days, both sides have said.

On Friday night, Biden said they had been aware for a long time of Putin’s troop buildup.

Asked if he would accept Putin’s red line of Ukraine not joining NATO, the president replied: ‘I won’t accept anybody’s red line’,’according to The Washington Post.

