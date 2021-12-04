Saturday, December 4, 2021
    US non profit rescues Afghan child bride, 9, who was sold to 55 year old man in forced marriage because her father needed money for food
    By Your Content Staff
    A nine year old girl who was sold by her father to a 55 year old man as a child bride in Afghanistan has been rescued by a charity , Your Content has learned.

    Parwana Malik was sold for the equivalent of £1,600 to a stranger by her father.

    After an outcry, a US-based charity helped secure her freedom two weeks later.

    Her buyer Qorban has been forced into hiding after a backlash in his community,’according to CNN.

