US non profit rescues Afghan child bride, 9, who was sold to 55 year old man in forced marriage because her father needed money for food

A nine year old girl who was sold by her father to a 55 year old man as a child bride in Afghanistan has been rescued by a charity , Your Content has learned.

Parwana Malik was sold for the equivalent of £1,600 to a stranger by her father.

After an outcry, a US-based charity helped secure her freedom two weeks later.

Her buyer Qorban has been forced into hiding after a backlash in his community,’according to CNN.

