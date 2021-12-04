Saturday, December 4, 2021
    ‘We had plans for a life together’ Heartbroken girlfriend of Columbia student knifed to death by gang member during Manhattan stabbing spree mourns the loss of her ‘kind and loving’ boyfriend
    By Your Content Staff
    The girlfriend of Davide Giri, a Columbia University student who was fatally stabbed Thursday, said they were preparing to begin their lives together once he finished his PhD, Your Content has learned.

    Ana Gonzalez said Friday she had been in a relationship with 30 year old Davide Giri, who was stabbed to death.

    ‘We had a long story, and we had plans for a life together soon after the end of his PhD in the beginning of next year,’ she said.

    The university held a memorial service Friday night for Giri that was attended by over 2,000 people.

    Gonzales was was reticent to speak to reporters, still speaking in the present tense about Giri, saying ‘we are together’.

    25-year-old gang member Vincent Pickney was escorted into NPYD Central Booking on Friday night and charged with murder,’according to CBS.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

