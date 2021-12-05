Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Alabama routs previously undefeated Georgia to win SEC title and lock up spot in college football playoffs Cincinnati completes perfect season and Michigan wins Big Ten crown
    No. 3 Alabama punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in a 41-24 upset of No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday, while Cincinnati rolled by Houston in the AAC title game to compete a perfect season and Michigan captured its first Big Ten title in 17 years against Iowa, Your Content has learned.

    No. 3 Alabama punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in a 41-24 upset of No. 1 Georgia Saturday.

    Alabama QB Bryce Young passed for 421 yards and three touchdowns, leading Crimson Tide to victory.

    ‘The rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy,’ Coach Saban said of entering game as underdog.

    Meanwhile Cincinnati finished a perfect 13-0 season with win over Houston in AAC title game.

    The Bearcats could become the first first school outside a Power Five conference to make the college playoffs.

    Four team playoff field will be announced Sunday, with the semifinals round set for December 31,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

