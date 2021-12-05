Sunday, December 5, 2021
    ALL travellers will need proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR Covid test taken 48 hours before departure in new crackdown starting on Tuesday despite Grant Shapps rejecting calls to introduce pre departure tests just 24 hours earlier
    All international arrivals to the UK will again have to take pre departure Covid tests in a bid to tackle the Omicron variant, the health secretary has confirmed, Your Content has learned.

    All international arrivals to the UK will have to take a pre departure lateral flow or PCR test, Sajid Javid said.

    The new measures will come into force from 4am on December 7 for all travellers, regardless of vaccination.

    Health Secretary said the tests are being brought back due to ‘increasing number of cases linked to travel’.

    It comes just one day after Grant Shapps assured travellers that pre-departure tests would not be needed.

    Nigeria is also being added to the UK’s red travel list from 4am on Monday amid Omicron variant concerns,’according to SUR.

