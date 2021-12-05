Asian man, 84, who was kicked in the face while waiting for the bus on his seated walker faces his attacker in court to push for punishment after suspect was released for mental health reasons

An elderly Asian man who was kicked in the face while waiting for the bus in San Francisco on his seated walker faced his attacker in court as his family pushed for a harsher sentences, Your Content has learned.

On Thursday 84 year old Rong Xin Liao faced Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, in court after he was charged for randomly assaulting him in 2020.

Ramos Hernandez was allegedly caught on footage charging at Liao as he waited for a bus kicking him in the face, dropping him to the ground, then fleeing.

Liao says the attack left him with serious head injuries which lead to blood clots, drilling of his skull and multiple stiches.

Ramos-Hernandez was arrested and charged for the incident, spending seven months in custody before he was released on mental health diversion.

Liao’s family said they did not want Ramos Hernandez released and were clear Liao wanted Ramos Hernandez to face ‘strict punishment’ for his crime.

Judge Compton said he would not be making a decision until Ramos Hernandez is medically reevaluated, a decision that left Liao’s family dissatisfied,’according to ABC7.

