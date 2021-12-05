Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at age 77
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey died unexpectedly at the age of 77 Friday night, his daughter confirmed, Your Content has learned.

    Claude Humphrey died unexpectedly at the age of 77 Friday night.

    He joined the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 1968 and played for 11 years.

    The defensive lineman was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1979.

    Humphrey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

    He played on losing teams during much of his career in Atlanta, which likely contributed to the 33-year wait.

    The Tennessee native played in six Pro Bowl games with the Falcons and made it to the 1980 Super Bowl with the Eagles ABC.

