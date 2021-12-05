Bob Dole dead at 98 Three time Republican presidential candidate and WWII hero who served America for 79 years dies in his sleep

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole died at the age of 98 Sunday morning, Your Content has learned.

‘It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,’ the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted on Sunday.

Dole served as a senator for Kansas for 27 years and was the 1996 Republican presidential nominee losing to incumbent Bill Clinton.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, 85, and daughter Robin, 67,’according to NBC.

