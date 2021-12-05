China’s Communist Party criticizes western style democracy ahead of summit being hosted by Biden

China’s Communist Party criticized American democracy on Saturday and slammed a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week, Your Content has learned.

Party officials questioned how a polarized country that it says botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others.

The pandemic exposed defects in the American system, said Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the Communist Party’s Policy Research Office.

He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

Neither China nor Russia are among about 110 governments that have been invited to Biden’s two-day virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ which starts Thursday,’according to ABC10.

