Sunday, December 5, 2021
Sunday, December 5, 2021
More

    China’s Communist Party criticizes western style democracy ahead of summit being hosted by Biden
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    China’s Communist Party criticized American democracy on Saturday and slammed a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week, Your Content has learned.

    Party officials questioned how a polarized country that it says botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others.

    - Advertisement -

    The pandemic exposed defects in the American system, said Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the Communist Party’s Policy Research Office.

    He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

    Neither China nor Russia are among about 110 governments that have been invited to Biden’s two-day virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ which starts Thursday,’according to ABC10.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.