Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Country singer Stonewall Jackson passes away at the age of 89 after undergoing a ‘long battle’ with vascular dementia
    Country singer Stonewall Jackson has died at the age of 89, Your Content has learned.

    Jackson recorded numerous chart topping tracks, including Waterloo, Don’t Be Angry and I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water.

    He was well known for being the longest running member of the Grand Ole Opry.

    The singer is survived by son, Stonewall Jackson Jr, whom he shared with late wife Juanita,’according to FOX8.

