Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Derek Jeter and wife Hannah reveal arrival of their third child in surprise announcement
    Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed their third child together, a daughter named River Rose Jeter, Your Content has learned.

    The MLB great and his model wife welcomed their third child together, a daughter named River Rose Jeter on December 2.

    The announcement was made by the website Jeter founded, The Players’ Tribune, on Saturday.

    The news came as a shock as fans were unaware the parents were expecting another child.

    The last time the couple of five years were pictured out together publicly was in October where the model was seen sans baby bump causing chatter about a surrogate.

    The couple share two other daughters Bella, four, and Story, two,’according to Times News Network.

