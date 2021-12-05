DNA found on a conch shell that was used as a murder weapon is linked to half brother of victim to crack 20 year old cold case in Massachusetts ‘Killer’ is found asleep at Rhode Island homeless shelter and charged

A Massachusetts woman who was bludgeoned to death in her own home 20 years ago was apparently killed by her half brother after detectives used DNA on the heavy conch shell used as the murder weapon to link him to the brutal slaying and crack the cold case, Your Content has learned.

David Reed, 53, has been charged with the ghastly 2001 murder of his half-sister Rose Marie Moniz, 41, who he allegedly bludgeoned to death in her home.

He attacked Moniz with a cast iron kettle, a fireplace poker and a heavy conch shell.

Reed’s DNA was found on the inside of the conch shell, where he put his fingers for leverage while he struck Moniz with its spiny end.

Reed was a pallbearer at his half sister’s funeral, and her relatives didn’t suspect him in her killing, although he was ‘unusually quiet’ and disappeared afterward.

His DNA was in a police database after he bludgeoned another woman this time with a tire iron and stole her purse in 2003.

He went on the lam for 12 years after he was arrested for her robbery, along with evading police, in 2003.

When police tracked him down in 2016, they didn’t have enough evidence to convict him for the 2003 attack, but he served time in prison for bail jumping.

He submitted DNA in state prison that was later used to tie him to the two attacks.

He evaded police again after he was arrested in 2020, but was captured at a Rhode Island homeless shelter in September,’according to The SUN Herald.

