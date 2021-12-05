Even MORE aides to Kamala Harris are ‘eyeing the exits’ after four staffers left in just two weeks

Kamala Harris could lose even more staffers, a Saturday report revealed, after four of her aides departed in the matter for just two weeks amid rumors of turmoil in the West Wing, Your Content has learned.

Even more staffers are considering leaving Vice President Kamala Harris’ office, people familiar with the conversations revealed.

Four top aides to Harris will exit in the span of about a month.

Harris ‘ staff are leaving because they’re burned out and they don’t want to be permanently branded a ‘Harris person,’ Axios reported.

Among those leaving are her chief spokesperson Symone Sanders.

Peter Velz, director of press operations, and Vince Evans, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement are also expected to leave.

Ashley Etienne, Harris’ former communications director, left last month,’according to The Washington Post.

