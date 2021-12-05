Ex student sues Princeton after 2011 hearing on alleged rape turned into ‘victim blaming’ when Nobel winning professor asked about her sexual history and why she baked brownies for alleged rapist

A former Ph.D student is suing Princeton University for emotional distress after a 2011 hearing on her alleged rape devolved into ‘victim blaming’ and found no evidence to back up her claim, causing her to drop out, Your Content has learned.

The unnamed student sued Princeton University last Monday, a day before the deadline to bring forth old sexual abuse claims expired.

- Advertisement -

She says her accuser was represented by a Nobel-winning professor.

He allegedly asked her: ‘How many boyfriends you’ve had?’

Princeton signed an agreement with the Department of Education to revise its sexual assault investigation policy in 2014,’according to The Daily Beast.

__

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]