Former Georgia District Attorney faces five years in prison for ‘protecting Ahmaud Arbery killers and delaying their arrest by more than TWO MONTHS’ after ex cop defendant called her after shooting and said ‘I need some advice right away’

A former Georgia District Attorney is facing five years in prison for allegedly helping to protect Gregory McMichael after his son fatally shot 25 year old black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, Your Content has learned.

Jackie Johnson, a former Georgia District Attorney, is facing five years in prison.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Johnson for violating her oath of office and obstructing law enforcement back.

The indictment was first filed by the Georgia Burau of Investigation back in early September.

Prosecutors claim she directed the Glynn County Police Department not to arrest Travis McMichael after he fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020.

The indictment alleges she steered the investigation to nearby Waycross Judicial Circuit DA George Barnhill after she recused herself from the case.

Greg McMichael, Travis’ father, had worked in her office as an investigator until he retired in 2019.

She reportedly told Barnhill about the case, and in the aftermath he wrote that the three men who chased Arbery before they shot him did nothing wrong.

Arbery’s family claims that delayed the arrest of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan Jr. by 74 days,’according to CBS News.

