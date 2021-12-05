Hackers are spamming businesses’ receipt printers with ‘antiwork’ Reddit manifestos that include messages like ‘are you being underpaid?’

Businesses in the US and abroad are being spammed with ‘antiwork’ manifestos delivered through receipt printers by hackers who are prompting workers to unionize, refuse ‘poverty wages,’ and ask for more pay, Your Content has learned.

Workers on Twitter and Reddit have posted several pictures showing the messages that ‘hackers’ are sending through their workplaces’ receipt printers.

‘ARE YOU BEING UNDERPAID? You have a protected LEGAL RIGHT to discuss your pay with your coworkers,’ one of the receipts posted on Reddit read.

Many ventured to suggest that the pictures have been posted by people who have direct access to the printers instead of hackers.

However, a cybersecurity analyst said that network traffic going to insecure receipt printers indicates one or more hackers are indeed behind the attack.

Receipt and label printers commonly used at businesses are connected to the internet and often have poor security, becoming easy targets for hackers.

Other users mentioned that people in the subreddit had been ‘joking’ about using the print systems for months, so the incident did not come as a surprise,’according to Daily Advent.

