Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Husband rushing his wife to hospital as she went into labor CATCHES newborn son with one hand after she gave birth in passenger seat
    An Ohio couple’s newborn daughter their fourth child came into the world in the most unique way on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Kelli Emge, a French teacher, gave birth in the car while her husband, Ryan, was driving her to Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital on Friday.

    Husband Ryan, whose family resides in the outskirts of Cincinnati, Ohio, had one hand on the wheel and one hand out to catch his newborn daughter Rebecca.

    Ryan praised his wife’s composure, saying it is ‘the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen. She just handled the whole thing’.

    Kenariye Delaney, another woman in the area, also gave birth to her child in an unusual way.

    She gave birth to her newborn at home, just two minutes before an ambulance called by her partner on the same day arrived.

    Both families say they’re grateful there were no postnatal complications that required medical intervention ,’according to CNN.

