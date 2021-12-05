Sunday, December 5, 2021
    ‘I’m a person who hugs’ The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin brushes off HR investigation into reports of his inappropriate ‘verbal and physical conduct’ on set and calls it ‘my silliness’
    Jeff Garlin is speaking out and denying claims that he behaved inappropriately on the set of his ABC comedy series The Goldbergs, Your Content has learned.

    Garlin, 59, was investigated by HR for his ABC series The Goldbergs.

    The comic was allegedly accused of inappropriate touching on set.

    Garlin told Vanity Fair in an interview that he had not been fired from the series.

    He also defended himself against claims that he made inappropriate jokes on set.

    Sources on set said they felt ‘demeaned and disrespected ‘ by Garlin’s language.

    The star confirmed that he had been investigated for the past three years.

    Garlin said his castmates should have told him if they didn’t want to be hugged.

    Sony Pictures Television said ‘The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us’ in a statement ,’according to The New York Post.

