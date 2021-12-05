Joni Ernst says Senate Republicans AND Democrats are poised to override Biden on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline as Obama-era Pentagon official says president is considering more serious energy sanctions to punish Putin

President Joe Biden could be grappling with a mutiny among Senate Democrats over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as he readies to speak with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Their meeting comes as Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border causes concern for the former Soviet state and Western governments.

Biden lifted US sanctions on the new gas pipeline in July and it was done in Sept.

This year’s defense spending bill would add new penalties to Nord Stream 2, though the Biden administration is lobbying the Senate not to.

Administration officials claim the sanctions would harm US ally Germany.

Russia hawks are concerned about the pipeline weakening Ukraine’s already tenuous position in Europe and hurt its economy,’according to Eminetra.

