Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Just 18% of US households are ‘nuclear families’ with a married couple and children, down from 40% since 1970s and the lowest since 1959
    By Your Content Staff
    The number of homes in America with the traditional ‘nuclear family’ of a married couple with children is now the lowest it has been since 1959, according to Census data, Your Content has learned.

    The Census Bureau’s count showed that 17.8 percent of the United States’ 130 million households featured married parents with children under the age of 18.

    That’s only down from 18.6 percent from last year but down much more significantly from over 40 percent in 1970.

    There are currently just 23.1 million American homes with those ‘nuclear families,’ which is the fewest since 1959.

    The reasons given for the drop include the pandemic delaying marriage and a continued decline in birth rate,’according to Daily Advent.

