Kentucky Republican congressman is slammed for ‘insensitive’ family Christmas photo with ASSAULT RIFLES just DAYS after deadly Michigan high school shooting massacre

The photo comes just days after a deadly high school shooting massacre in Michigan that left four students dead.

Critics on social media slammed the photo of Thomas Massie and his family, who were fully armed and in front of a Christmas tree, which he tweeted on Saturday.

Massie’s photo, which accrued 31.4K likes, 4,826 retweets and 17.7K quote tweets within five hours of being posted, was criticized as being tone deaf ,’according to The Guardian.

