Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Kentucky Republican congressman is slammed for ‘insensitive’ family Christmas photo with ASSAULT RIFLES just DAYS after deadly Michigan high school shooting massacre
    By Your Content Staff
    A Kentucky congressman caused widespread outrage after the Republican posted a Christmas photo that showed him and seven members of his family brandishing large assault rifles, just days after a high school massacre in Michigan, Your Content has learned.

    A Kentucky congressman caused outrage after the Republican posted a Christmas photo that showed him and his family brandishing large assault rifles.

    The photo comes just days after a deadly high school shooting massacre in Michigan that left four students dead.

    Critics on social media slammed the photo of Thomas Massie and his family, who were fully armed and in front of a Christmas tree, which he tweeted on Saturday.

    Massie’s photo, which accrued 31.4K likes, 4,826 retweets and 17.7K quote tweets within five hours of being posted, was criticized as being tone deaf ,’according to The Guardian.

