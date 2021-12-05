Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Man left bloodied and battered after brutal attack in NYC subway station as crime in the Big Apple surges
    By Your Content Staff
    A man was bloodied following a brutal attack on a Midtown subway platform in New York City on Friday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    A man was bloodied following a brutal attack Friday on the 49th Street northbound subway platform in NYC.

    His forehead and eyes were bandaged as he was put into an ambulance and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

    The suspect appeared unscathed as he was handcuffed and even seemingly smirked at the camera as cops guided him into the back of the police cruiser. NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.

    The attack comes just two days after a Columbia University student was knifed to death near the Ivy League college’s historic Manhattan campus – one of three people attacked by a gang member on a stabbing spree.

    Overall, crime in the Big Apple has gone up by 3.14 percent so far this year. Felony assault have also shot up in 2021 by more than 9 percent and robberies also saw an increase of 3.7 percent,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

