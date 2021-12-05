Sunday, December 5, 2021
Sunday, December 5, 2021
    New Jersey mother ‘battling post partum depression’ is charged with murder after ‘stabbing her 5 month old daughter to death’
    By Your Content Staff
    A New Jersey woman was charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her five-month-old daughter to death, Your Content has learned.

    Kristhie Alcazar, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, was arrested Friday night after she allegedly stabbed her 5-month-old daughter to death.

    Police ruled the infant’s death as a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

    Investigators recovered multiple knives from within the house, as well as other undisclosed evidence.

    The 26-year-old mother is currently being held in Salem County Jail on charges of murder and a weapons offense.

    Her neighbors described the stabbing as shocking, saying she appeared to be a ‘good mom’ and was rumored to be suffering from post-partum depression,’according to Whats New.

