Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley are placed on suicide watch as they weep in court after judge sets bail at $500K Cops investigate accomplice suspected of helping them hide out in Detroit art studio
    The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley are now on suicide watch as they are held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, while police investigate an accomplice suspected of aiding them in hiding out in a Detroit art studio, Your Content has learned.

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan, are on suicide watch.

    Sheriff says all three Crumbleys are now isolated separately under watch in an abundance of caution.

    Parents broke down in court as their charges were read aloud Saturday morning after their capture in Detroit.

    Police are now investigating a suspected accomplice who helped them hide out in basement art studio.

    Crumbleys were arrested early Saturday in Detroit near the Canadian border and now face 15 years prison.

    Parents each pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and bail was set at $500,000.

    Their son, Ethan, 15, is being held without bail on charges including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

    Shooting at Oxford High School near Detroit killed four students and wounded seven others,’according to WHYY.

